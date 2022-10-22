Submit a Tip
Florence police search for missing girl last seen Friday

Ty’anna Briggs
Ty’anna Briggs(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for help to find a missing girl.

According to the FPD, Ty’anna Briggs was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street.

She is 5′3″, 130 lb., and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and carrying a red book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh and 843-665-3191 or jchatlish@cityofflorence.com.

