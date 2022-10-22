FIRST ALERT: Getting warmer this weekend with clouds increasing tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to slowly creep back up this weekend. We’ll continue to get warmer next week.

TODAY

A chilly start to the weekend, temperatures in the 40s this morning. Even though we have a cool start to our morning, it’s still going to be a beautiful Saturday with highs reaching in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT

An offshore low will increase our cloud cover tonight. This will keep us more insulated with overnight lows slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low, but I wouldn’t be shocked if we had a stray shower in the upper Grand Strand late tonight through tomorrow.

Weekend outlook (WMBF)

TOMORROW

We’ll continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds thanks to that offshore low pressure system. This will give us a threat for a stray sprinkle during the morning but we’re expecting drier conditions this afternoon with highs reaching in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures continue to slowly climb this week. Monday, we’ll have highs in the low 70s and by the of the week highs are going to be flirting with the 80s. Besides that, it’s going to be quiet week with our next rain chance possible Thursday night from a cold front. So far, that cold front looks to be another one that is lacking enough moisture to provide rain.

Temperatures slowly climbing (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.