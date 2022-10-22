Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach looking into expanding golf cart parking
.
VIDEO: Get hands on experience at Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Public Safety Day event
.
VIDEO: United Way Day of Caring in the PeeDee