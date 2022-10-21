WMBF Extra Point Scoreabord - Week 9
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Carolina Forest at Socastee
Sumter at St. James
Hartsville at West Florence
Myrtle Beach at Wilson
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Lakewood at Darlington
Lake City at Marlboro County
Aynor at Georgetown
Dillon at Waccamaw
Loris at Manning
Buford at Cheraw
Andrews at Lee Central
Mullins at Kingstree
McBee at Great Falls
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay
Scotts Branch at Hemingway
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
Lake View at Lamar
Florence Christian at First Baptist
Pee Dee Academy at Northwood
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Conway Christian
Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.