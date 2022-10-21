WMBF Extra Point Scoreabord - Week 9

Submit a Tip
(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Carolina Forest at Socastee

Sumter at St. James

Hartsville at West Florence

Myrtle Beach at Wilson

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Lakewood at Darlington

Lake City at Marlboro County

Aynor at Georgetown

Dillon at Waccamaw

Loris at Manning

Buford at Cheraw

Andrews at Lee Central

Mullins at Kingstree

McBee at Great Falls

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay

Scotts Branch at Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds

Lake View at Lamar

Florence Christian at First Baptist

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Conway Christian

Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep

