Residents get into the spooky spirit in the City of Halloween

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween is less nearly 2 weeks away and the residents of the City of Halloween or formally known as Conway are getting in the spirit.

Last week, some participated in a home decoration contest to see who could get in the Halloween spirit the best.

Plus, there are some extra spooky events happening just around the corner.

Our Halley Murrow put on her brave face and went to check it out!

