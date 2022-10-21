Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Reports: Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey(MGN)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - A key piece of the Carolina Panthers offense is heading to the Bay Area.

According to multiple reports, the team agreed to trade running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks late Thursday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carolina is set to receive a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Panthers selected McCaffrey with the eighth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his time in Carolina, he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and also made the Pro Bowl that season.

McCaffrey tallied nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards along with 32 touchdowns in 64 games with the Panthers.

He only played 10 games between both the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered

Latest News

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) looks on before an NFL football game...
Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday,...
Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers’ loss
Panthers' Steve Wilks to be named new head coach of Arizona Cardinals
‘He’s got that respect’: Panthers players voice support for interim head coach Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over the hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule