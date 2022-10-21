Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Get hands on experience at Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Public Safety Day event
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate, greets President Joe Biden on...
Biden visits Pennsylvania, key battleground state