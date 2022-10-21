North Myrtle Beach leaders discuss adding golf cart parking spaces to beach accesses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach leaders are on the lookout for more parking spaces.

The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first hearing to move 18th Avenue’s beach access 8, 66 ft. to the south of its current location and add new amenities.

The decision comes after the council affirmed the 2006 ordinance decision to abandon and move Crescent beach access 8.

This will allow the city to use the current public beach access until the new site is granted access.

Once the 30-foot-wide beach access is relocated, the city will upgrade the area.

There will be public restrooms, a shower, and most importantly, golf cart parking spaces.

The idea of adding more golf carts was discussed at the meeting as city leaders noticed the need for more golf cart parking.

Donald Graham, a spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach, says the space will help to beautify the area.

“Crescent Beach area is one of the most serene spots that people visit, and so having the opportunity to have a nicer access point that is going to have restrooms and showers it’s going to benefit anyone who visits this area,” said Graham.

The beach access is currently empty, with only one porta-potty available to the public. It sits in the middle of two abandoned buildings, one of which is Castaway Beach Inn.

The parking lot, where the beach access stands, is private parking, making it difficult for people to park just to use the beach access.

Due to the increase in golf cart popularity, residents like Alan Pearson said additional parking spaces are always needed, especially during the summer season.

“The more space they can accommodate for golf carts, even cars, the better because it gets congested here during the season. It might alleviate some of the congestion in our particular spot that we usually park at. I wish they would expand it all the way down, but I understand space is limited and I honestly think it is a good idea,” said Pearson.

The second hearing is scheduled for November. The council only needs one more vote; if approved, the process can move forward.

