Murrells Inlet church hosts ceremony honoring Brittanee Drexel

DIGITAL EXTRA: Brittanee Drexel’s mom hiring her own private investigators
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A celebration of life will ceremony be held in the Grand Strand Friday for Brittanee Drexel.

The ceremony will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Journey Church in Murrells Inlet to remember Drexel, whose confessed killer was sentenced to life in state prison Wednesday.

MORE COVERAGE | THE BRITTANNEE DREXEL CASE

The event flyer reads:

“Come and celebrate a life cut short; the life of a beautiful young girl named Brittanee. Over 13 years ago Brittanee went missing here in Myrtle Beach. Her family, friends and the community never gave up searching for her. On Friday we invite you to come and be part of her Celebration of Life. Her family would like to thank everyone for the support across the years.”

The church is located at the Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17.

