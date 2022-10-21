Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger.

Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis - a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom on October 7.

“It was just a big shock. And just at one point, I just stopped and cried and cried. I couldn’t breathe,” said the older sister of Mena, Leloni Willis.

Mena’s mother, Leslie Shoemake, says her daughter struggled with depression for almost 3 years - but with help from the school, Mena was able to manage it.

Then one day, everything changed when Mena came across a game inside Roblox where users pressured her into completing self-harming challenges, including cutting, hanging, and starving herself.

“In this event that the children refuse to complete the self-harming task the game on Roblox states that they will then harm the children’s family members,” Leslie said.

Leslie says her daughter was always trying to be a protector and often the listening ear for her family, and as a result, kept her troubles to herself.

“She will come and talk to us, though. Like everything’s gonna be okay. And you just gotta you know, just give us encouragement,” Leslie said.

“At the same time she was battling in all problems, she was trying to be the little big sister to all of us. The more mature one, the one who understands,” Leloni said.

Now, Leslie says Mena’s death is stirring change in the Choctaw Tribe as mental health is being spoken about more as she seeks to send a warning to others.

“I hope that this is the start that they can start showing each other more how much love this is in. My little girl is the hero and I’m very proud of her,” she said.

Leslie hopes she can be part of the solution and plans on creating the Mena’s Hope Foundation which will offer support to those who struggle with depression.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
We're climb into the new work week.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up into the weekend
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue
City leaders look forward to Market Common developments, growth in the neighborhood
200 new homes could be coming to Market Common, despite EPA restriction
COVID
COVID-19 booster, flu vaccinations questions answered ahead of peak flu season