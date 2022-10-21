Submit a Tip
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week.

According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday.

The Orionids are known for their brightness and their speed. NASA says the meteors travel at about 148,000 mph and leave glowing debris in their wake, which lasts for several seconds to minutes.

According to the space agency, the meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour with a velocity of 41 miles per second.

NASA says the Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres after midnight. It recommends viewers find an area well away from city lights. Onlookers are encouraged to lie flat on the ground with their feet facing southeast if they are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if in the Southern Hemisphere.

The agency said that observers should look for prolonged light explosions when viewing the Orionid meteor shower.

