Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says

Christopher Perry
Christopher Perry(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide.

Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North.

Christopher Perry, 40, has been charged with murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Thursday night the Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Brian Durost.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Durost was homeless and living in Myrtle Beach at the time of his death. He died from blunt force trauma.

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.

