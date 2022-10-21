Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide.

Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North.

Christopher Perry, 40, has been charged with murder.

Thursday night the Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Brian Durost.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Durost was homeless and living in Myrtle Beach at the time of his death. He died from blunt force trauma.

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.

