HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, and four others have been displaced and were offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

Calabash Fire Department and North Myrtle Fire Rescue assisted with the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

