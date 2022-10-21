Grand Strand first responders give hands-on experience at Public Safety Day event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire and police departments across Horry and Georgetown counties are coming together for one big Public Safety Day event.

While Myrtle Beach Fire Department is hosting the event, you will see fire trucks and police cars from both Horry and Georgetown County first responders.

You will even have the chance to get hands-on experience with some of their equipment.

There will also be food, music and other activities for you and your family to enjoy.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department had to reschedule the event for the last two years because of weather, but Captain Jon Evans said the third time’s a charm.

“Unfortunately, last year we got rained out. Earlier this year we had the hurricane. So, this is our third attempt and I think we’ll have a beautiful day, so we’re looking forward to having this big family event for people to come out to see and have fun with us,” said Evans.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department will also do demonstrations with its brand-new burn trailer.

The trailer has two different rooms one with a sprinkler and one without.

Evans said it shows how quickly at-home sprinklers can put out a fire compared to homes without them.

“First we will burn the one without the sprinkler so you can see how fast the fire grows and how it changes within just a few minutes, and then on the sprinkler side, we set a fire there and let the sprinkler do its work. It’s helping promote that home sprinkler safety or just knowing how quickly a fire grows so you know to have that family plan to get outside,” said Evans.

Evans also said the burn trailer was a big project to take on and cost between $8,000-10,000.

The trailer is a regional asset that any department from Horry and Georgetown Counties can use for training and demonstrations.

The public safety day event goes from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at the Coastal Grand Mall in the parking lot in front of Sears.

