Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Insurance is cracking down on bail bondsmen after an order from the governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the department to investigate bail bondsmen who fail to report a criminal defendant’s non-compliance with court-ordered bond conditions.

The DOI is being directed to use licensure authority and administrative jurisdiction to increase oversight of the commercial bail-bond industry. The industry is also regulated by county clerks of court.

The order requires bondsmen licensed by the DOI to report defendant violations on bond or pretrial release conditions, verify their non-compliance, and if confirmed have them surrendered to the court or law enforcement.

The order standardizes a statewide process for prosecutors to file complaints to the DOI on licensed bondsmen failing to comply with court orders or other required provisions under the law.

The order notifies bondsmen statewide the DOI will investigate complaints and initiate disciplinary hearings including revoking licenses, imposing civil penalties, or referring potential criminal investigations.

McMaster said, “Any comprehensive effort to close the revolving door of repeat offenders and violent criminals must hold bad actors in the bail-bond industry accountable for refusing to do their job.”

“We’re opening lines of communication between prosecutors and the Department of Insurance so bad actors are appropriately dealt with and we’re making it more difficult for them to go undetected. From now on, if a bondsmen is caught coddling a criminal, they will lose their license to operate in South Carolina.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Get hands on experience at Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Public Safety Day event
Delano McDowell
15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community