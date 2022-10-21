Georgetown Co. pastor arrested for outstanding warrants including sex crimes with minors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have taken an Andrews area pastor into custody for outstanding warrants dating back three decades.

Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested Thursday without incident on 11 warrants from the Baltimore County, Md. area.

Charges included criminal sexual conduct with minors.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges are alleged to have taken place in the 1980s while Bracket served as a teacher and youth pastor at Tabernacle Christian Church.

Brackett is currently being held at Georgetown County Detention Center but will be transported to Maryland.

