Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown Co. pastor arrested for outstanding warrants including sex crimes with minors

Georgetown Co. Pastor arrested - Thomas Brackett
Georgetown Co. Pastor arrested - Thomas Brackett(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have taken an Andrews area pastor into custody for outstanding warrants dating back three decades.

Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested Thursday without incident on 11 warrants from the Baltimore County, Md. area.

Charges included criminal sexual conduct with minors.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges are alleged to have taken place in the 1980s while Bracket served as a teacher and youth pastor at Tabernacle Christian Church.

Brackett is currently being held at Georgetown County Detention Center but will be transported to Maryland.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Get hands on experience at Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Public Safety Day event
More than $6 billion will head to South Carolina over a five-year period as part of the...
SC attorney general joins other attorneys general opposing CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Milder but more clouds at times.
FIRST ALERT: Milder temperatures but more clouds this weekend