FIRST ALERT: Warming up into the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly week, warmer weather returns just in time for the weekend!

TODAY

It’s still a cool morning as you’re stepping out the door this morning. The jackets will still be needed early today and there is a small chance of frost far enough inland today. We’ll start the morning off in the mid 40s along the beaches with the mid-upper 30s inland.

We will climb today into the upper 60s today.
As the sun comes up, temperatures will climb, eventually leading to the 60s by lunchtime and the upper 60s by the afternoon. Highs will be at 69° for Myrtle Beach with the lower 70s for a few inland areas.

THIS WEEKEND

Each morning and afternoon will be warmer than the previous one as we head into the weekend. Mornings will be mild with 50s on the beaches and the upper 40s for the inland areas. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s each day through the weekend with plenty of sunshine to kickoff the weekend.

A few more clouds on Sunday with a stray shower at 20%.
By Sunday, a weak storm system will develop offshore. This will help bring a few more clouds to the region for Sunday. Outside of a stray shower on Sunday, the best rain chance will remain well off to the north and east. We did throw a 20% chance of a shower for the beaches just to be on the safe side.

NEXT WEEK

For the new work week, we continue to climb with temperatures pushing the upper 70s and lower 80s by the middle of the work week. The forecast remains mostly dry with just a couple of stray showers through the middle of the week.

We're climb into the new work week.
