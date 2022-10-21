Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will pause their search for the weekend and start back up Monday.

The department tweeted a thread of updates on Friday. The tweets included pictures showing crews sifting through garbage. The department mentioned the hazards that crews searching in the landfill face.

The department said the investigative team will spend Saturday and Sunday conducting interviews and analyzing evidence that has been gathered so far in the case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.