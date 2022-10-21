Coroner’s Office: Man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after being taken from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail to an area hospital early Thursday morning.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on Thursday at 12:59 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

SLED is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.