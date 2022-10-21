Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area

Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area

Kathy Brust, 53, died of her traumatic injuries on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

