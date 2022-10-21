Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Kathy Brust, 53, died of her traumatic injuries on the scene.
SCHP is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.