Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.

Kathy Brust, 53, died of her traumatic injuries on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

