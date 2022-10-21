3 families displaced in Carolina Forest apartment fire, Red Cross assisting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three families are displaced after a fire at a Carolina Forest apartment complex.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Grey Fox Lane.

According to the report, the fire was contained in the kitchen area of a residence and no injuries were reported.

In total, nine people are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with shelter, food and clothing.

