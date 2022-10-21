200 new homes could be coming to Market Common, despite EPA restriction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new proposal could bring over 200 new townhomes and cottages into the Market Common.

The project called Market Walk at Market Common was proposed on Thursday afternoon.

A building permit application has been filed with the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for a new community located in the area around Farrow Parkway, Phillis Boulevard and Howard Parkway.

It would include 209 new residential units, along with an amenity center, clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park and pavilion.

The area proposed for the project is an environmentally sensitive area. The EPA has put a restraint on the 15-acre development.

Jim Parker, President of Coastal Real Estate, said he’s seen a big demand of new people wanting to live in the Market Common District.

“This is a well-structured area and city,” said Parker. “A lot of planning goes into it day in and day out. It doesn’t just happen. It’s no different than a company, you have to plan today for tomorrow.”

Now, the Community Appearance Board will be presented this project again and will discuss what’s to come next for the development.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.