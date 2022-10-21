Submit a Tip
15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking

Delano McDowell
Delano McDowell(Georgetown Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Atlanta man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Officer said at the time of the arrest, Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., was in Georgetown County visiting family. During that time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a reckless driver, according to court documents.

When performing a traffic stop, the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit Deputy Commander, noticed illegal narcotics in the vehicle and found more than 600 grams of methamphetamines and a substantial amount of cash inside the vehicle during the search, court records state. A quantity of marijuana was also found.

According to the report, the methamphetamines were pressed into pill form, which is commonly seen in drugs such as MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy.

McDowell pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams.

