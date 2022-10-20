Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Interview with Chief Amy Prock on Brittanee Drexel case
.
VIDEO: S.C. organizations work to stay on top of referee shortage
.
VIDEO: Vaccination, booster confusion amid flu season
VIDEO: Man convicted in Brittanee Drexel case being evaluated, new mugshot released
VIDEO: Man convicted in Brittanee Drexel case being evaluated, new mugshot released