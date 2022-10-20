Submit a Tip
US citizen pleads guilty in death of British motorcyclist

An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has pleaded guilty in the British motorcyclist's death.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - There’s been some tension between the U.S. and the U.K. over the death of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist who was hit by an American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

Sacoolas admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity, and when British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

Sacoolas made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

The judge will drop the more serious charge because of the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

