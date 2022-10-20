Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Construction allowed to continue on Surfside Beach Pier

(Jennifer Roberts)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A temporary order to stop work on the Surfside Beach Pier has been lifted, according to a town official.

While work on the pier structure was allowed to continue Wednesday, work on the buildings on top of the pier was still halted until a separate order was lifted Thursday.

“After a review of new construction plans for the three buildings on top of the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier platform, permits were issued to the contractor Consensus Construction,” the town said in a statement. “As a result, the stop-work order posted on Oct. 7, 2022, has been removed. All work on the new Town of Surfside Beach Fishing Pier is now clear to resume.”

The order went out last week after town staff found they did not have updated design plans in their possession. Per state law, work was prohibited until officials were able to review the plans and issue proper permits.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Man convicted in Brittanee Drexel case being evaluated, new mugshot released
VIDEO: Man convicted in Brittanee Drexel case being evaluated, new mugshot released
.
VIDEO: Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
Devin Lee Johnson
Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
Shamoray Holmes
Man accused of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach arrested in New York