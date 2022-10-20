Construction allowed to continue on Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A temporary order to stop work on the Surfside Beach Pier has been lifted, according to a town official.

While work on the pier structure was allowed to continue Wednesday, work on the buildings on top of the pier was still halted until a separate order was lifted Thursday.

“After a review of new construction plans for the three buildings on top of the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier platform, permits were issued to the contractor Consensus Construction,” the town said in a statement. “As a result, the stop-work order posted on Oct. 7, 2022, has been removed. All work on the new Town of Surfside Beach Fishing Pier is now clear to resume.”

The order went out last week after town staff found they did not have updated design plans in their possession. Per state law, work was prohibited until officials were able to review the plans and issue proper permits.

