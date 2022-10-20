Submit a Tip
Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed

Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.

The Canadian-based convenience store chain is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries.

The cannabis packaged goods company will put dispensaries right next to the gas station.

Eligible customers can get smokable cannabis buds, pre-rolls, gummies, and vapes from the dispensaries.

For now, the dispensaries will be in 10 locations across the state.

Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Florida, but the state allows medical use.

According to the state’s department of health, more than 700,000 residents have cards to buy it.

