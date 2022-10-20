SCHP: Injuries reported, lanes closed in crash involving dump truck in Conway
SCHP reports the crash happened on Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) - Lanes are closed on Highway 905 in Conway after a crash involving a dump truck Thursday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8 a.m. and injuries have been reported.
SCHP is investigating.
