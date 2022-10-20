Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month.

Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.

Authorities said both vehicles then left the area, with Smalls being taken to a nearby Sonic Drive-In by an acquaintance before being taken to the hospital. Smalls later died of his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot

Police said Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information about Devin Lee Johnson’s current whereabouts is asked to call the #HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477. pic.twitter.com/XUdaVJB1ns — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 20, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

