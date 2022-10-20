Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting

Devin Lee Johnson
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month.

Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.

Authorities said both vehicles then left the area, with Smalls being taken to a nearby Sonic Drive-In by an acquaintance before being taken to the hospital. Smalls later died of his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot

Police said Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

