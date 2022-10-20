Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month.
Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.
Authorities said both vehicles then left the area, with Smalls being taken to a nearby Sonic Drive-In by an acquaintance before being taken to the hospital. Smalls later died of his injuries.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
Police said Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.