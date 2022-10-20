Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach fugitive arrested in New York, police say

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WMBF) - A fugitive from the Myrtle Beach area was arrested in New York on Thursday, according to authorities.

In a statement, the New York State Police said 22-year-old Shamoray Holmes was arrested at a home in the town of Rutland.

Authorities said Holmes had a felony warrant out of Horry County for armed robbery issued by the 15th Judicial District. He was taken into custody by state troopers without incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, Holmes is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in New York awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

