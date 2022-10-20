Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the off-season in the Grand Strand, but the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee is looking ahead to next summer.

One hot topic at their latest meeting was what beachgoers can and cannot bring to the beach in order to stay in the shade.

The current rules for peak season run from Memorial Day and run through Labor Day. Only circular umbrellas, up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter, are allowed on the beach and these umbrellas must be in line with or behind the lifeguard’s line of umbrellas.

In 2014, Myrtle Beach approved this change in its beach regulations that restricts the use of tents and other shading devices except for umbrellas during peak season.

MORE INFORMATION | City of Myrtle Beach Umbrella & Tent Policy

Umbrellas on the beach have been the center of safety concerns recently, this summer, a 63-year-old Surfside Beach woman died from chest trauma after a beach umbrella was carried by the wind and impaled her in Garden City.

There are alternatives to umbrellas, such as tents and the “Shibumi Shade,” but concerns for safety still exist.

During the Beach Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday, some residents and first responders shared how the Shibumbi Shades would cause a distraction to lifeguards.

After the discussion, a motion was made to the committee to recommend a new ordinance for a 1-year trial that would allow small Shibumi Shades in residential areas, as long as it does not exceed the current ordinance requirements for shading devices.

Some people said the wind shading devices would also create overcrowding.

The creators of the device said with many people want protection from the sun at the beach, and the Shubumi Shade is an option.

“People are going to come to the beach, they want to have a shading device, they want to have a shading device use,” said Scott Barnes, the co-founder of Shibumi Shade. “I think it’s just a matter of allowing people to instead of using an umbrella, use a Shibumi.”

The committee will later have a final decision before presenting the proposal to the Myrtle Beach City Council.

