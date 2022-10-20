Mollies Angel Foundation is helping out furry friends stay in their forever homes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mollie’s Angel Foundations main characters are two dogs named Mollie and Penelope.

They take pride in being problem solvers who are not afraid to take risks.

They believe that with boldness, creativity and heart, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. But above all, their strength lies in teamwork.

Founder Tara Ewalt knew she had to do her part and help stop the reoccurring epidemic of puppies being born from dogs who’s owners wanted to take care of their pets, but just couldn’t.

They’re hosting Pawfest Shop and Adopt Fundraising event.

It’s to help raise money for animal parents who are struggling with vet bills.

The event is October 22nd and 23rd from 10am - 4pm.

