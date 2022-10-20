Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mollies Angel Foundation is helping out furry friends stay in their forever homes

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mollie’s Angel Foundations main characters are two dogs named Mollie and Penelope.

They take pride in being problem solvers who are not afraid to take risks.

They believe that with boldness, creativity and heart, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. But above all, their strength lies in teamwork.

Founder Tara Ewalt knew she had to do her part and help stop the reoccurring epidemic of puppies being born from dogs who’s owners wanted to take care of their pets, but just couldn’t.

They’re hosting Pawfest Shop and Adopt Fundraising event.

It’s to help raise money for animal parents who are struggling with vet bills.

The event is October 22nd and 23rd from 10am - 4pm.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered
Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway

Latest News

Brava Medspa
Brava MedSpa has the tools to unlock your natural beauty
.
Grand Strand Today - BraVa Medspa Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - BraVa Medspa Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Mollies Angel Foundation: Shop and Adopt Event