FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead, warmer weather makes a return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly week, warmer weather makes a return ahead of the weekend.

FRIDAY

While the frost threat is much lower Friday morning, you’ll still want the jackets early in the day. We’ll start the morning off with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Full sunshine prevails Friday with warmer weather continuing to filter in. We’ll push the afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s.

Sunny skies continue (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Warmer weather continues to arrive this weekend as we climb into the lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings remain milder with frost not expected through Sunday.

A weak storm system develops offshore Sunday, helping to increase the cloud cover a bit along the Grand Strand. We’ll miss out on the rain as the system stays far enough offshore to keep us dry.

Warmer weather is back (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We continue to climb next week, pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. The forecast remains mostly dry with just a few showers into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures climb back into the 70s this weekend (WMBF)

