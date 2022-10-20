FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead, warmer weather makes a return
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly week, warmer weather makes a return ahead of the weekend.
FRIDAY
While the frost threat is much lower Friday morning, you’ll still want the jackets early in the day. We’ll start the morning off with temperatures in the lower 40s.
Full sunshine prevails Friday with warmer weather continuing to filter in. We’ll push the afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
Warmer weather continues to arrive this weekend as we climb into the lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings remain milder with frost not expected through Sunday.
A weak storm system develops offshore Sunday, helping to increase the cloud cover a bit along the Grand Strand. We’ll miss out on the rain as the system stays far enough offshore to keep us dry.
NEXT WEEK
We continue to climb next week, pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. The forecast remains mostly dry with just a few showers into Wednesday morning.
