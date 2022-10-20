Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Another chilly morning, slowly warming up to end the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cold and frosty morning as you are stepping out the door to begin Thursday. Another frost advisory is out for inland areas where the coldest readings will push for record lows again today. Readings will be in the low-middle 30s for the inland areas this morning, meanwhile the beaches will drop into the upper 30s. Grab the extra layers as you head out the door this morning.

It's a frosty morning to start the day.
It's a frosty morning to start the day.(WMBF)

REST OF TODAY

After a cold and frosty start to the day, sunshine and a transition of winds will allow temperatures to start to increase by the afternoon hours. We will be roughly 5 degrees warmer today as highs climb into the mid 60s for both the beaches and inland areas. While it will still be cool for this time of year, this will be the start of a rebounding trend for the area.

Here's a look at today with highs in the mid 60s.
Here's a look at today with highs in the mid 60s.(WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Each day will feature warmer temperatures as we roll into the weekend. Daytime highs will warm to near 70 by Friday and then into the low-mid 70s over the weekend. Along with the daytime temperatures, nighttime temperatures will also turn milder climbing out of the 30s and 40s and into the 50s by the weekend.

Warmer weather will move in for the weekend.
Warmer weather will move in for the weekend.(WMBF)

A developing low pressure system off shore this weekend will stay to our north and east. This system at one point looked like it could bring some rain to the area, thankfully, that trend has started to fade. A few fair weather clouds will be possible from the system but the rain chances look to stay well to the east and north, keeping the forecast mild and dry for any weekend plans.

The rain this weekend will stay to the east and north.
The rain this weekend will stay to the east and north.(WMBF)

