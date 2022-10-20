Submit a Tip
DHEC: S.C. residents may have faulty at-home COVID-19 tests

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a statement Thursday regarding the accuracy of a batch of COVID-19 at-home tests.

DHEC determined that a few of the iHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits could have “faulty result cartridges” due to a manufacturer error. As a result, they may display inaccurate results, including an absent or very faint control line.

The issue was first noticed by school personnel who saw the control line was faint and very hard to read on some tests. DHEC said it sampled tests from all lots included in recent distributions, to determine which lots were affected.

Kits from the following lots should be discarded in household trash. Replacement kits may be obtained from DHEC county health departments.

Tests affected belong to the following lot numbers:

  • 221CO20130 Exp: 7/29/2022
  • 221CO20103 Exp: 7/2/2022
  • 221CO20124 Exp: 7/23/2022

Lot numbers and expiration dates on the iHealth test kits can be found on the back of the box. DHEC said all expiration dates were approved for use past the date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Only iHealth brand tests were affected.

DHEC has disposed of all of the affected lots in its possession, and no other brand or other lots should be affected.

As a reminder, DHEC said home tests should be completed by closely following the instructions on the box for the most accurate results.

