Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Brava MedSpa has the tools to unlock your natural beauty

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Brava MedSpa believes that everyone is naturally beautiful and unique, but we also understand that most people have insecurities that can hold them back in their life.

Their purpose is to enhance your natural beauty and to give you the confidence that you need and deserve.

Their team of talented and experienced medical professionals combine advances in medical technology and our expertise to let your best YOU shine through!

They strive to provide a wide variety of medical aesthetic and cosmetic services and an experience that will boost your self-confidence and leave you feeling your best.

Visit BraVa Medspa in Murrells Inlet or call 843-894-2329 for your appointment today!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered
Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway

Latest News

Mollies Angel Foundation
Mollies Angel Foundation is helping out furry friends stay in their forever homes
.
Grand Strand Today - BraVa Medspa Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - BraVa Medspa Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Mollies Angel Foundation: Shop and Adopt Event