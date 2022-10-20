2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in part of Conway after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22.

Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue later said two people were hurt in the crash, which also left a vehicle overturned.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

SCHP is investigating.

