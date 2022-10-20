Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 hurt, lanes closed in crash in Conway

SCHP reports the crash happened on Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22
Crash involving dump truck, Hwy 905 at Hwy 22(Tyler Wigner)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in part of Conway after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22.

Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue later said two people were hurt in the crash, which also left a vehicle overturned.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Judge hears 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
The Beach Advisory Committee in Myrtle Beach discussed whether to allow Shibumi Shades on the...
Myrtle Beach committee discusses allowing ‘Shibumi Shades’ during peak season
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired