Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.

The deposition scheduled for Wednesday will give lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations and statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly.

Trump says the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition.

Details of where, when and how Trump was to be questioned haven’t been revealed by either his lawyers or Carroll’s.

Only the date has been revealed in court filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
Christopher Perry
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
Jaqwon Anthony Baker
19-year-old charged with attempted murder after reported shooting in Florence County
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Brittanee Drexel Case | Raymond Moody will appear in court for the first time
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, watches as the 2021-2022 NBA Championship...
Stephen Curry takes mic, pleads for Brittney Griner’s return on her birthday
This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff's Office on...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE