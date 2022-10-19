Taste of the Town 2022 is back in Myrtle Beach

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - St. Andrew Catholic School’s Taste of the Town took place on October 18, 2022, from 4 pm until 10 pm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Taste of the Town is the primary annual fundraiser for St. Andrew Catholic School.

Taste of the Town features many of the Grand Strand’s finest restaurants, culinary awards, live entertainment, and silent auction, and is poised as one of the most highly anticipated food festivals.

