Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Stop Work’ order lifted on structure of Surfside Beach Pier, remains on buildings

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A temporary order to stop work on the Surfside Beach Pier has been lifted, according to a town official.

However, a town official confirmed with WMBF News on Wednesday that the “stop work” order on three buildings on the pier platform remains in effect.

The order went out last week after town staff found they did not have updated design plans in their possession. Per state law, work was prohibited until officials were able to review the plans and issue proper permits.

It’s unclear when the order will be lifted for the three buildings on the pier platform.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Christopher Perry
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Developers withdraw rezoning request, development agreement for River Oaks housing project
.
VIDEO: Brittanee Drexel Case | Raymond Moody will appear in court for the first time
River Oaks Golf Club
Developers withdraw rezoning request, development agreement for River Oaks housing project