‘Stop Work’ order lifted on structure of Surfside Beach Pier, remains on buildings

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A temporary order to stop work on the Surfside Beach Pier has been lifted, according to a town official.

However, a town official confirmed with WMBF News on Wednesday that the “stop work” order on three buildings on the pier platform remains in effect.

The order went out last week after town staff found they did not have updated design plans in their possession. Per state law, work was prohibited until officials were able to review the plans and issue proper permits.

It’s unclear when the order will be lifted for the three buildings on the pier platform.

