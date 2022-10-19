Submit a Tip
Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue

FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Spirit Airlines shareholders are approving a $3.8 billion sale of the company to JetBlue Airways. Spirit announced the results on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) — Spirit Airlines shareholders are approving a $3.8 billion sale of the company to JetBlue Airways. Spirit announced the results on Wednesday.

JetBlue was able to drive out rival bidder Frontier Airlines after a bidding war this year.

Even with Spirit shareholders accepting the buyout, the deal could face a big challenge from federal antitrust regulators.

They appear to oppose any further consolidation in the airline industry after a round of mergers between 2005 and 2016.

The Justice Department is already in court fighting against a partnership between JetBlue and American, which the government says is anti-competitive.

