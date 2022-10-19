Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue

(AP) — Spirit Airlines shareholders are approving a $3.8 billion sale of the company to JetBlue Airways. Spirit announced the results on Wednesday.

JetBlue was able to drive out rival bidder Frontier Airlines after a bidding war this year.

Even with Spirit shareholders accepting the buyout, the deal could face a big challenge from federal antitrust regulators.

They appear to oppose any further consolidation in the airline industry after a round of mergers between 2005 and 2016.

The Justice Department is already in court fighting against a partnership between JetBlue and American, which the government says is anti-competitive.

