Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) — Spirit Airlines shareholders are approving a $3.8 billion sale of the company to JetBlue Airways. Spirit announced the results on Wednesday.
JetBlue was able to drive out rival bidder Frontier Airlines after a bidding war this year.
Even with Spirit shareholders accepting the buyout, the deal could face a big challenge from federal antitrust regulators.
They appear to oppose any further consolidation in the airline industry after a round of mergers between 2005 and 2016.
The Justice Department is already in court fighting against a partnership between JetBlue and American, which the government says is anti-competitive.
