Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee standouts named to Touchstone Energy Bowl roster

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several local high school athletes will take part in one of South Carolina’s premier postseason showcases.

The rosters for the 2022 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl were announced Wednesday.

The following players were local selections from the WMBF News viewing area for the South team:

Elijah Chalmers, WR - Marlboro County

Cameron Alston, DB - Conway

Taeshaun Sellers, WR - Hannah-Pamplico

Jake Doty, WR - Myrtle Beach

Justin Daniels, WR - Manning

J’Shawn Anderson, RB - Hartsville

Dequan Burroughs, ATH - Johnsonville

Jaylin Davis, LB - South Florence

Anthony Grant, DL - Dillon

Josh Daniels, OL - West Florence

She’Fon Boyd, OL - Andrews

Nathan Thompson, OL - Conway

KenDell Brown, OL - Wilson

The South team will be coached by former Lake City head coach Justin Gentry, who is now at Chapin.

You can view both full rosters below.

The Touchstone Energy Bowl will be played on Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

