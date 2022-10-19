Submit a Tip
Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee standouts named to Touchstone Energy Bowl roster

Touchstone Energy Bowl Logo
Touchstone Energy Bowl Logo(Touchstone Energy Bowl)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several local high school athletes will take part in one of South Carolina’s premier postseason showcases.

The rosters for the 2022 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl were announced Wednesday.

The following players were local selections from the WMBF News viewing area for the South team:

  • Elijah Chalmers, WR - Marlboro County
  • Cameron Alston, DB - Conway
  • Taeshaun Sellers, WR - Hannah-Pamplico
  • Jake Doty, WR - Myrtle Beach
  • Justin Daniels, WR - Manning
  • J’Shawn Anderson, RB - Hartsville
  • Dequan Burroughs, ATH - Johnsonville
  • Jaylin Davis, LB - South Florence
  • Anthony Grant, DL - Dillon
  • Josh Daniels, OL - West Florence
  • She’Fon Boyd, OL - Andrews
  • Nathan Thompson, OL - Conway
  • KenDell Brown, OL - Wilson

The South team will be coached by former Lake City head coach Justin Gentry, who is now at Chapin.

You can view both full rosters below.

The Touchstone Energy Bowl will be played on Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

