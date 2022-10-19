Submit a Tip
Scotland County deputies arrest woman in connection to 2020 toddler death

Monica Worth - Scotland County Jail
(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child in 2020.

On Dec. 26, 2020, deputies responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital for an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, the 2-year-old toddler was pronounced dead.

Monica Worth, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder.

SCSO worked with the State Bureau of Investigation to complete an extensive investigation that led to the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Worth is being held at the Scotland County Jail without bond.

