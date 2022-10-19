Scotland County deputies arrest woman in connection to 2020 toddler death

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child in 2020.

On Dec. 26, 2020, deputies responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital for an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, the 2-year-old toddler was pronounced dead.

Monica Worth, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder.

SCSO worked with the State Bureau of Investigation to complete an extensive investigation that led to the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Worth is being held at the Scotland County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.