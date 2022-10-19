Robeson County deputies make arrest in connection to death of a Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the death of a Lumberton man last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 3:42 p.m. deputies responded to the 3500 black of Collin Drive in Lumberton for a shooting. The victim, later identified as David Strickland was found dead in the yard.

Patrick K. McMillan, 47, of Lumberton has been charged with second-degree murder. McMillan was Strickland’s stepson.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted RCSO’s Homicide division with the investigation.

McMillan is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

