Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson County deputies make arrest in connection to death of a Lumberton man

Patrick McMillan - Robeson County Detention Center
Patrick McMillan - Robeson County Detention Center(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the death of a Lumberton man last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 3:42 p.m. deputies responded to the 3500 black of Collin Drive in Lumberton for a shooting. The victim, later identified as David Strickland was found dead in the yard.

Patrick K. McMillan, 47, of Lumberton has been charged with second-degree murder. McMillan was Strickland’s stepson.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted RCSO’s Homicide division with the investigation.

McMillan is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Christopher Perry
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Developers withdraw rezoning request, development agreement for River Oaks housing project
.
VIDEO: October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
.
VIDEO: Brittanee Drexel Case | Raymond Moody will appear in court for the first time
VIDEO: ‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel