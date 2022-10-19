Developers withdraw rezoning request, development agreement for River Oaks housing project

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers for a housing project proposal in the River Oaks area have withdrawn their rezoning request.

The project proposal was intended to build over 500 new single-family homes in the last 18 holes of the River Oaks Golf Club, which left residents in the area uneasy.

On Wednesday, the Horry County Government Planning Commission announced the rezoning request and development agreement had been withdrawn by the developers.

At this time, it is unsure why the request was withdrawn.

