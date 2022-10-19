Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Developers withdraw rezoning request, development agreement for River Oaks housing project

River Oaks Golf Club
River Oaks Golf Club(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers for a housing project proposal in the River Oaks area have withdrawn their rezoning request.

The project proposal was intended to build over 500 new single-family homes in the last 18 holes of the River Oaks Golf Club, which left residents in the area uneasy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Proposals for new housing project at River Oaks Golf Club leave residents uneasy

On Wednesday, the Horry County Government Planning Commission announced the rezoning request and development agreement had been withdrawn by the developers.

At this time, it is unsure why the request was withdrawn.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
Christopher Perry
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to raping, kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel
.
VIDEO: Brittanee Drexel Case | Raymond Moody will appear in court for the first time
Clear and cold with areas of frost again.
FIRST ALERT: Another cold and frosty night ahead
Latta swears in new police chief
Latta swears in new police chief
Signs of the virus are babies pulling at their bellies, head bobbing and grunting which are all...
MUSC reports large hospitalization of infants, children with respiratory diseases