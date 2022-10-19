Submit a Tip
Raymond Moody appears in court for the first time in Brittanee Drexel case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of murdering Brittanee Drexel will be in court for the first time Wednesday.

Sixty-two-year-old Raymond Moody reportedly confessed earlier this year to kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Drexel in 2009.

This is the first time the convicted rapist will face a judge in the Drexel case after waiving his rights to a bond hearing and arraignment.

We’ve not been told what Wednesday’s hearing is about, but her mother, Dawn Drexel, will be in attendance and we will carry it live on air and on our website when it starts at 10 a.m. We’ll also have live team coverage all day.

