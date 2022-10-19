October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms.

The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month.

Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have heavily impacted the Grand Strand with Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Hazel in 1954, the Halloween Hurricane of 1899 and Hurricane #9 in 1893.

Here’s how the storms impacted our area:

October Hurricanes in South Carolina (WMBF)

HURRICANE MATTHEW

Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Myrtle Beach on October 8, 2016, as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds.

The storm brought more than a foot of rain to parts of the Pee Dee which lead to catastrophic floods.

Seventy to 80 mph winds were reported from the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee with thousands of trees blown down.

Flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 (WMBF)

HURRICANE HAZEL

Hurricane Hazel made landfall near Little River on October 15, 1954, as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hazel is the benchmark as it remains the strongest storm to landfall in the Grand Strand with 140 mph winds.

It destroyed 90% of the oceanfront property from Little River to Pawleys Island.

The storm surge was as high as 17 feet in North Myrtle Beach.

Damage from Hazel in 1954 (WMBF)

HALLOWEEN HURRICANE OF 1899

The Halloween Hurricane of 1899 made landfall near Myrtle beach as a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds of 110 mph.

It’s the oldest hurricane on record to ever strike the area.

Halloween Hurricane of 1899 (WMBF)

HURRICANE NUMBER 9 OF 1893

Hurricane Number 9 made landfall near Charleston on October 13, 1893, as a Category 3 hurricane.

Even though the storm made landfall in the Lowcountry, 120 mph winds were reported in Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane #9 of 1983 (WMBF)

