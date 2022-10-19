Submit a Tip
N.C. man arrested for selling drugs near school, carrying weapons

Michael Locklear
Michael Locklear(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHANNON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man with prior convictions was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including selling drugs near an early childhood education building.

Michael Locklear, 58, of Shannon was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possessing a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Child Care Center and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT Team Operators and deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at Locklear’s homes and seized Oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $360,000 secured bond.

