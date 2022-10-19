Latta swears in new police chief

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee town now has a new police chief after a round of recent turnover within its government.

The Latta Police Department said Zane Bryant was sworn in as its new chief on Tuesday. Three other officers also received promotions, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Bryant was named the interim police chief after former chief Josh Holt resigned earlier this year along with a number of now-former officers.

Town councilmen Joe Williamson Jr. and Robert McIntyre also resigned within that time period. In his resignation letter, Williamson said he was leaving after instances where he “questioned and disagreed with some of the council’s motivations.”

A special election was held earlier this month to fill the vacancies on the town council.

