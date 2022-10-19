Lanes closed, serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit by car on Fair Bluff Hwy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed and serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Green Sea Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are closed in the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea due to the crash.

HCFR crews were sent to the call at about 5:45 a.m.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

